Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period.

NYSE:NTG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

