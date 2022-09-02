Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $47.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

