Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQWL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

