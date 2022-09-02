Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 27,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $373.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $399.72 and a 200 day moving average of $416.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

