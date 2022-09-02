Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 106 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO opened at $177.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.92. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.