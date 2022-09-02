Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 86 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IWN stock opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

