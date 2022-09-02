Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.
Calavo Growers Stock Performance
Shares of CVGW opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $740.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.