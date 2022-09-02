Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $740.20 million, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 90.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 69,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 28,103 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,879 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

