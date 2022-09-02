Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,598. The company has a market cap of $916.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,955 shares of company stock worth $2,215,512 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Caleres by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Caleres by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Stories

