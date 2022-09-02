Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Raised to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Calithera Biosciences to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CALA opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.87. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 429,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.