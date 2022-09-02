Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

