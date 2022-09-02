Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Holdings Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,501 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. abrdn plc increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,806,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

CPT opened at $129.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

