Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,357,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cameco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,982,000 after purchasing an additional 784,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

