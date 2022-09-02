Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Plans GBX 44 Dividend

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Camellia Stock Down 0.6 %
LON:CAM opened at GBX 5,366 ($64.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,506.02. Camellia has a twelve month low of GBX 5,204 ($62.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,000 ($84.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,159.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.
Camellia Company Profile
