Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CAM opened at GBX 5,366 ($64.84) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,506.02. Camellia has a twelve month low of GBX 5,204 ($62.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 7,000 ($84.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,159.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

