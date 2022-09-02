Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,359 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 945,641 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $46.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 418,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,481,000 after buying an additional 209,267 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 501.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.