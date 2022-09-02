Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($51.02) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Cancom Stock Performance

Cancom stock opened at €26.88 ($27.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is €32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Cancom has a 1 year low of €28.20 ($28.78) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($66.14).

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

