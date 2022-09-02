Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,292 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. 71,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613,018. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.