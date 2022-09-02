Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $275.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $200.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

