Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. 9,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,652. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

