Capital Analysts LLC Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 34,103.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 22.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 36.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.