Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,948. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.03.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

