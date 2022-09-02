Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,055. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

