Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after buying an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after buying an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 280.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of STZ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,382. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.