Capital Analysts LLC Sells 399 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,804,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.01. 301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,716. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

