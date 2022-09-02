Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.38.

PLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.50. 13,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

