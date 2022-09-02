Capital One Financial Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Stock Down 4.0 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. Ovintiv has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 122.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

