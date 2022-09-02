Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. TheStreet cut Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capri by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $7,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

