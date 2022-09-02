Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

