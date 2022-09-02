Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lowered by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2022

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.86. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.