Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,203 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 3.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 71,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,893. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.