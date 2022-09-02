Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.60. The stock had a trading volume of 142,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,723. The firm has a market cap of $311.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

