Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Buys 671 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. SBB Research Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 186,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.44. 1,124,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,580,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

