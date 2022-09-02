Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 161.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 1.4% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cintas by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,667,000 after buying an additional 603,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,010,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $409.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.94.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

