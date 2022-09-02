Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

