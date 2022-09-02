Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV remained flat at $138.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

