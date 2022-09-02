Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.96. 355,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,136,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

