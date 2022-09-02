Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,192 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 53,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

