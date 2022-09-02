Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 662 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.55. 174,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,613,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.