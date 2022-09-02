Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %

CTLT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

