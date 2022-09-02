Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Bank of America

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.
Catalent Trading Up 0.4 %
CTLT opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. Catalent has a one year low of $86.11 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
