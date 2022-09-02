CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 285,048 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. Robert W. Baird cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Raymond James raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $531.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.
Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
