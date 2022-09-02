CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.21

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.21 and traded as high as $1.42. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 149,500 shares traded.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth $168,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 74,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

