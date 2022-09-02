CBC.network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. CBC.network has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $85,327.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CBC.network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBC.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBC.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

