CBET Token (CBET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $137.99 Million

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. CBET Token has a total market cap of $137.99 million and approximately $101,722.00 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBET Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CBET Token has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,657.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
CBET Token Profile
CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CBET Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.