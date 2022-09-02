CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$435,338.66 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.52, for a total transaction of C$435,338.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,319 shares in the company, valued at C$7,578,665.60.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 118,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of C$53.36 and a one year high of C$73.75. The stock has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

