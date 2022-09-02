Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.57. 3,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

