Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,977 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 321,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,375,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

