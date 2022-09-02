Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $700,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL stock remained flat at $27.80 during trading hours on Friday. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $34.94.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.