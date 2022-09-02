Cedar Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. 10,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Stories

