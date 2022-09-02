Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $141.00. 34,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,481,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.74. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.86.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

