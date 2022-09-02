Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,415 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.53. 10,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

