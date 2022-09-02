Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

VNQ traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.73. 42,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,936. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

