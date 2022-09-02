Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Trading Up 2%

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 2,711 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $916.14 million, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

